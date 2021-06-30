More police outposts on cards

SHILLONG, June 29: Home Minister Lahkmen Rymbui informed that more police outposts are likely to be created, especially in the border areas of the state.

“There is a broad consensus on creation of more police outposts, especially along the border areas of the state,” said the home minister.

He, however, said that the government is yet to identify the location for the establishment of the outposts.

The statement from the home minister holds significance as the locals residing along the Assam-Meghalaya border have been persistently demanding creation of police outposts in order to keep in check alleged encroachment bids by Assam.

The home minister also informed that during a meeting held recently with Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and police officials, a decision was taken to modernise some of the police infrastructures in the state.

“I am very glad that the CM has agreed to provide 80 crore to the police department this year in order to meet the basic needs of some of the police stations and outposts or district offices in the state,” Rymbui said.

With regard to the deferral of the police recruitment process, the home minister said that the government had to resort to postponing the recruitment process due to COVID-19 situation.

It may be mentioned that the opposition Congress has been grilling the state government for not holding the recruitment process.