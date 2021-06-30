Warning against spreading vax misinformation

SHILLONG/TURA/ NONGSTOIN, June 29: Following the order issued by the Meghalaya High Court on June 23, warning has been issued of action against any person or groups spreading misinformation on the efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccination across several districts.

In an order, the East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police advised the general public to refrain from spreading any misinformation regarding vaccination through any medium, while adding that if a person/organisation is found committing such act, legal action will be taken against them as per law.

On the other hand, North Garo Hills district administration, in a separate order on Tuesday, also issued similar warning to the residents of the district.

In a press statement, the Superintendent of Police of West Khasi Hills, HG Lyngdoh, also warned the citizens against spreading misinformation regarding the efficacy of the vaccine.

The SP also said that all police stations/outposts have been directed to take necessary legal action under appropriate sections of law.

4 WKH villages achieve 100 pc vaccination

Four villages in West Khasi Hills have achieved 100 per cent vaccination against COVID-19 for persons above 45 years of age.

Informing this during a meeting, District Vaccination Officer Dr R Laloo on Tuesday said that the villages who have achieved the feat include Mawsiej and Mawshlap of Nongstoin Block, and Umthied and Kynshi Mawria of Mawthadraishan Block.

Dr Laloo also spoke about the problems faced while conducting vaccination drives in the district.