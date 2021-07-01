Bach arrives in Tokyo on July 8 as infections rise

Tokyo, June 30: IOC President Thomas Bach will arrive in Tokyo on July 8 and spend three days in isolation before holding meetings leading up to the opening of the postponed Tokyo Olympics on July 23, Tokyo organizers and the the International Olympic Committee said Wednesday. Bach is expected to visit Hiroshima on July 16. Ahead of Bach’s visit, COVID-19 cases are rising in Tokyo. On Wednesday, Tokyo reported 714 new cases the highest in five weeks and the 11th straight day that cases are higher than they were seven days earlier. (AP)