Manipur’s Bala Devi gets nomination for national award

NEW DELHI, June 30: Three-time World Cup silver medallist Jyothi Surekha Vennam has been recommended for Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, the country’s highest sporting honour, by the Archery Association of India (AAI). The AAI also recommended legendary coach and Olympian Limba Ram for Dronacharya (Lifetime) Award.

Olympic-bound star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has been recommended for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI). Two-time European Tour winner Shubhankar Sharma has also been recommended for Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award by the sport’s governing body Indian Golf Union.

India captain Sunil Chhetri has been recommended for this year’s Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratnaby the All India Football Federation. National women’s football team striker Bala Devi has been recommended for the coveted Arjuna Award. (PTI)