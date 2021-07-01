Local leader condemns Gurugram ‘murder’ of 2 Garo persons

TURA, July 1: President of the Association for Democracy and Empowerment (ADE), Dalseng Bira Ch Momin has strongly condemned the mysterious deaths of two Garo family members from Nagaland in Haryana after one of them was taken to a private hospital in Gurugram for treatment.

As per reports, while one of the victims who was taken to the hospital, Rose Sangma died after she was fed ice cream by a hospital staff, the other family member-Samuel Sangma confronted the hospital over her death and his lifeless body with injury marks was shortly found hanging in his hotel room.

The controversial incident has taken the social media by storm with many demanding justice for the two victims as well as a proper investigation into the matter. Outside of the social media, other Garo groups have also condemned the incident of which included the Tengsak led GSU, NESO, AHAM, Assam State Zone besides others.

Issuing a statement in the media, ADE President Dalseng Bira Ch Momin, while offering his sincere condolences to the bereaved family members of the two victims, also appealed to the Haryana Government to initiate a probe, especially, into the alleged suspicious suicide of Samuel.

“The issue of racial discrimination and hate crimes against the people of the Northeast is not new and it is high time to address this for good. People from the region were harassed, abused and traumatized for long now. They are subjected to racial slur almost every day and it’s increasing day by day,” Momin said

Momin also urged the Nagaland Government along with the Meghalaya Government to pursue the matter with the Haryana Government to ensure that the culprits are brought to book and justice is served to the bereaved family members of the victims.