Assam education department announces evaluation formula for board exams

GUWAHATI, July 1: The Assam education department on Thursday announced the evaluation criteria of HSLC/High Madrassa (Class 10) and Higher Secondary (Class 12) exams formulated by two expert committees after the critical COVID situation prompted cancellation of the examinations last month.

About seven lakh students were to appear in the examinations.

The results of the exams would be declared by July 31, 2021, the minister said.

The state government accepted the proposals of both committees following which the marking pattern/formula was revealed before mediapersons.

“The HSLC (Class 10) results will be declared in the 40:40:20 ratio wherein 40 percent marks will come from the annual exam of Class 9 and 40 per cent marks from Class 10/pre-Board exams. School teachers will be given the onus of awarding the remaining 20 percent marks to students on the basis of parameters such as, attendance, internal assessment, discipline, etc,” Dr Alok Buragohain, former Vice-Chancellor of Dibrugarh University and head of the committee (Class 10), said.

“The second formula is that schools which do not have any record of Class 10, 70 percent will be awarded from Class 9 while 30 percent will be awarded by school teachers who can judge on the basis of assignments. For physically challenged students, we have left it to the schools to evaluate and award them marks,” Dr Buragohain said

“The schools will have to keep in view their results of the past three years while awarding the 20 per cent marks and the variation should be within 10 per cent,” he said, adding that the panel has resorted to a check-and-balance mechanism.

The committee for the Class XII exam under Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) has devised separate methods for subjects with practical and non-practical components across Arts, Science, Commerce and Vocational streams.

“In regard to subjects having a practical component, 50 per cent marks will come from average marks in the best three subjects of the HSLC exam, 30 per cent marks will be from practicals while 10 per cent marks will be awarded by schools based on internal assessment/assignments and activities during Class 11 and 12. The remaining marks will be awarded based on 10 percent of the marks obtained out of 90 percent,” head of the committee and vice-chancellor of Kumar Bhaskar Varma Sanskrit and Ancient Studies University, Prof. Dipak Kumar Sharma, said.

“For subjects without practicals, 50 per cent marks will be from the average of the best of three subjects of HSLC and 40 per cent will be from internal assessments and other activities during Class 11 and 12. The remaining 10 per cent will be based on the marks secured out of 90 per cent,” Sharma said.

“For vocational subjects, 50 per cent marks will be from the average of best of three subjects of HSLC, 40 per cent marks will be from practicals while the remaining 10 per cent will be based on the marks secured out of 90 per cent,” he said.

Sharma further said that there would be no rank or highest marks in each subject.

Addressing mediapersons here on Thursday afternoon, state education minister Ranoj Pegu however informed that if any student is dissatisfied with the evaluation/marking system, he or she would be given a scope to appear in exams (for betterment) to be conducted by SEBA and AHSEC in September this year.

“We will try to conduct the exams by September 15 but if the situation does not permit then the exam will be held next year. Students will have to apply for the exam,” Pegu said

The education minister further informed that special HSLC and HS exams would be conducted for the students (of the current batch) in education (teacher eligibility tests) or other departments where the merit assessment is substantially based on the board and council exams.