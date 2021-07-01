Postpone exams: Sawkmie to govt

SHILLONG, June 30: Opposition Chief Whip, PT Sawkmie has asked the state government to defer the re-examination announced for candidates who missed their HSSLC and SSLC examinations due to the COVID-19 situation.

Sawkmie suggested that the state government should take a cue from other states and postpone the exams for the time being.

Pointing out that students have suffered a lot since last year, the Congress leader said their health should be accorded topmost priority by the government.