No accomplice in bank heist case: Police

SHILLONG, June 30: The preliminary investigation into the failed bank heist attempted by 40-year-old Isabella Myrboh has revealed that the accused had acted on her own and no accomplice was involved, police said on Wednesday.

“Indications are that she has planned the crime on her own. But we will have to investigate in details to come to a final conclusion,” a senior police official said.

The woman, who has been placed under arrest, was undergoing quarantine at Youth Hostel, Shillong.

Police said they will produce her before the court after getting her test report.