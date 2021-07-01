Proteas beat WI by 1 run, lead series 2-1

ST. GEORGES (GRENADA), June 30: South Africa’s bowlers held their nerve during a thrilling run chase to clinch a win over the West Indies by one run in the third Twenty20 international, giving the Proteas a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

Quinton de Kock scored 72 from 51 balls as South Africa made 167-8 batting first and Tabraiz Shamsi’s 2-13 from four overs helped the Proteas defend a total that proved only just adequate.

The West Indies came to the last over, bowled by Kagiso Rabada, needing 15 runs to win with three wickets in hand. Rabada bowled full, angling into the batter and leg stump, supported by a stacked leg-side field, and Fabian Allen and Dwayne Bravo were unable to swing freely.

The over didn’t start well for Rabada who conceded a wide. But two of his next three deliveries passed between the batsman’s legs; the other went for four.

West Indies took two from the fourth ball, leaving the hosts needing eight runs from the last two deliveries. Rabada tipped the match South Africa’s way with a yorker that cost just a run.

Allen struck the last ball of the match for six but the West Indies finished agonizingly short on 166-7. (AP)