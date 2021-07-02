Kyrmen denies supply of substandard rice

SHILLONG, July 1: The Social Welfare Department is under scanner yet again for allegedly supplying substandard rice under the Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS) in certain pockets of the city, prompting Opposition Chief Whip and Mawlai MLA, PT Sawkmie to demand a departmental inquiry into the matter.

The incident came to light after the Dorbar Shnong of Mawlai Mawroh complained that substandard rice, meant for children in the age group of 3-6 years, was supplied by the department under ICDS.

However, Social Welfare Minister Kyrmen Shylla denied receiving any official complaint in this regard. He however assured to take up the matter with officers of the department.

A source said that officials from Social Welfare and Food Safety departments will collect samples of the rice for testing.

Earlier, Sawkmie claimed that there was nexus between the suppliers and officials of the Social Welfare department but the government did not initiate any action to prevent such anomalies despite having knowledge of the same.