Demand for ILP: Pressure groups hope to meet Shah

SHILLONG, July 1: The pressure groups in the state will try to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his visit to Shillong in the second week of this month for discussing the implementation of the inner-line permit (ILP) and other relevant issues.

The meeting is scheduled to be held at the North Eastern Council.

Seven pressure groups comprising the KSU, FKJGP, HNYF, RBYF, GSU, ADE and AYWO have written to the state government on their keenness to meet Shah. CoMSO is planning to write for an appointment with him.

KSU president Lambokstar Marngar said they wrote to the state government as soon as they read about the reports on Shah’s proposed visit to Shillong.

“We will try to meet the Union Home Minister since there are important issues to raise, especially on the implementation of the ILP,” he said.

According to him, the demand for the ILP under the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation of 1872 has been a burning issue since 1979.

He recalled the Meghalaya Assembly passing a resolution on December 19, 2019, to urge the Centre for implementing the ILP.

“The Centre needs to respect the voices of the 60 MLAs who supported the resolution since they represent the people of the state,” Marngar said, pointing out Meghalaya deserves the ILP as much as Manipur.

The ILP system came into effect in Manipur on January 1, 2020.

“Our demand is not outside the constitutional provisions. The ILP is important for the protection of the local indigenous population,” he said.

The KSU president said the seven pressure groups would also be seeking a solution to the inter-state boundary dispute with Assam and the inclusion of Khasi and Garo languages in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution.

CoMSO chairman Robertjune Kharjahrin said the meeting with Shah needs to take place this time since his assurances to meet the pressures groups never fructify.

“He needs to give the pressure groups an opportunity to discuss the ILP. The BJP leaders and the state should convince him to meet us,” he said.

Shah, Kharjahrin felt, should also meet the political parties and heads of traditional bodies for their opinions on the ILP.

CoMSO also urged Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to prevail upon the Union Home Ministry and the government of India to approve the ILP for Meghalaya.

Kharjahrin said they will also like to discuss the proposed amendment to the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.