Pregnant women now eligible for vaccination

NEW DELHI, July 2: Pregnant women in India are now eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19 with the Union Health Ministry on Friday giving the approval based on recommendations of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI).

Pregnant women, who opt for vaccination, can be inoculated with Covid vaccines available in the country any time during their pregnancy at the nearest government or private vaccination centre after registration on CoWIN or by walk-in registration at the nearest centre, the statement said.

The procedures and modalities like registration, generation of certificates after vaccination etc. will remain the same as it is for any beneficiaries above 18 years of age under the COVID vaccination programme, the statement said.

The decision has been communicated to all the states and union territories to implement it under the ongoing National COVID Vaccination Programme, it said in a statement.

India’s COVID vaccination program incorporates recommendations of the foremost experts in the field of immunization, public health, disease control and information technology.

Based on scientific and epidemiological evidence, the programme gives priority to strengthening the country’s healthcare system by protecting the professionals, health and frontline workers, manning it, as well as protecting the most vulnerable population groups, the ministry said.

Till now, all groups except pregnant women were eligible for vaccination. Now, it is expanded to even pregnant women in the world’s largest immunization drive, the statement said.

Studies have shown that COVID infection during pregnancy may result in rapid deterioration of health of pregnant women and they are at an increased risk of severe diseases and it might affect fetus too, it said. (PTI)