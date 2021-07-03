Rymbui discusses border issue with ADCs
SHILLONG, July 2: Home Minister, Lahkmen Rymbui on Friday convened a meeting with the KHADC and JHADC to discuss the interstate boundary issue with Assam.
KHADC CEM Titosstarwell Chyne and JHADC chief Thombor Shiwat attended the meeting in the presence of senior government officials.
Talking to reporters after the meeting, Rymbui said the meeting was convened to take the autonomous district councils into confidence as the issue is likely to come up for discussion during the upcoming visit of Union Home Minister, Amit Shah.
