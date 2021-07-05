Adding new dimensions to my batting ahead of World Cup, says Mithali

WORCESTER, July 4: India skipper Mithali Raj’s hunger for runs remains the same as it was 22 years ago and she is trying to add “new dimensions” to her batting for a one last hurrah at next year’s ODI World Cup in New Zealand.

Mithali on Saturday became the highest run-getter in women’s cricket across all formats while guiding India to a consolation four-wicket win over England in the third and final ODI here. She made unbeaten 75 off 86 balls to take the visitors home.

“The way things have gone it wasn’t an easy journey. It had its trials and challenges. I always believed that trials have a purpose,” she said about her journey that started in Milton Keynes against Ireland on June 26, 1999.

“There were times when I wanted to give up for various reasons, but something kept me going and here I am 22 years of international cricket but the hunger for runs have never sort of dried up.

“I am still very passionate to go out there, be there in the middle and win games for India. I know there is still room for improvements in terms of my batting and that is something I am working on… There are certain dimensions I would like to add to my batting…” she said at the virtual post-match press conference.

Mithali, who has retired from T20 cricket in 2019, has already hinted that the 2022 Women’s ODI World Cup, to be held in New Zealand from March 4 to April 3, will be her swansong.

With vast experience on her back, the 38-year-old right-hander said she is currently enjoying the role of a mentor while fulfilling her responsibility in the team’s batting unit.

“Batting has always been a role play for me in the team, the sort of role that’s assigned to me over the years – taking the responsibility of the batting unit and play throughout.

“…chasing gives me a better picture of building an innings along with other batters in the middle. I am able to control the game. That really worked for me and also having some young girls in the team, it helps to guide them when you are in the middle…

“…trying to help them also to understand the situation and how to play in these conditions. The entire batting unit revolves around me, that’s the job that is given to me by the coach and team management.”

Mithali heaped praise on all-rounder Sneh Rana, with whom she shared a valuable 50-run stand for the seventh wicket on Saturday, and said she has a bright future.

“Need to give credit to Sneh Rana because that partnership was very crucial. Definitely, at that slot we have always looked for somebody who have the shots to clear the field, strong shots all around and it helps to have a player who can also bowl.

“So, it’s good to have her in the side and she is definitely showed that she has the character to become a good player. In modern cricket, all-rounders play a very important role in composition of the team.”

Raj expects her deputy and T20 skipper Harmanpreet Kaur to hit form soon.

“It does happen with any player,” Mithali said of Kaur’s lean patch.

“Sometimes you’re just not in form. But as a team and as a unit we back players who have been match-winners. We also know that single-handedly she has won games for us with her innings. This time around she needs the support of the team to back her.”

She also backed young Jemmimah Rodrigues to get back to form.

“A young player – obviously, she (Rodrigues) will take some time. It’s just matter of experience and exposure for players like her.”

Mithali said the win in the third ODI augurs well for the team going into the three-match T20 series, which starts on July 9 in Northampton.

“Yes, it is a confidence-booster because that’s what I told the girls, I said – we’re still in the series. Winning a game like this puts pressure on them. Getting into the T20s, the entire unit should be confident,” added the veteran Indian skipper.

Mithali’s records are here to stay

Former India captain Shantha Rangaswamy on Sunday called Mithali the “Sachin Tendulkar” of women’s cricket and said her record of being the highest run-getter in the game is here to stay.

Mithali, who is already the leading run getter in ODIs, on Saturday surpassed former England captain Charlotte Edwards to become the highest run getter across formats. They are the only two women cricketers who have more than 10000 runs.

India’s Test and ODI captain averages a staggering 51.80 in the 50-over format.

Mithali scored her fourth successive half century on Saturday to lead India to a consolation victory over England in the third ODI.

Along with the rest of the batting line-up, her strike rate too was questioned but Shantha feels the criticism was uncalled for.

“Strike rate only comes into the picture when you are doing well as a batting group. Barring yesterday, she hardly had any support in the series. If she wasn’t around, the team would have struggled to reach even 200,” said the former India skipper.

Record shows Mithali’s class

Former Australia women’s team captain Lisa Sthalekar has expressed her amazement at Mithali’s ability to consistently deliver with her record-breaking willow while chasing.

“Really the star of the day was Mithali Raj, she showed us exactly why she has continued to keep breaking records. It just shows you the class that she is,” Sthalekar said on Cricbuzz.

“Because she chases so well, I think she averages over 100 in ODI chases, just an outstanding feat.”

Further lauding Mithali’s game, Sthalekar said, “One thing that we do not see from her when India are setting targets is her taking risks early on in her innings. She does that when she is chasing because she knows, she calculates, she is so smart.

“She stands there before she faces the ball, she looks at the field, she looks up, adjusts the helmet and away she goes. And because she is chasing, she knows when to switch, she does that so well that you wonder, and you get frustrated sometimes that why can’t she do that when India are setting.

“I know having bowled to her, you bowl a number of dots and out of nowhere she picks you up and hits you straight back over your head. With so much ease she does, I can’t understand why you don’t do that more often than not, but it doesn’t matter in this case…” (PTI)