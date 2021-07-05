Smith looking forward to eight Tests in sub-continent

MELBOURNE, July 4: Star Australian batsman Steve Smith is looking forward to a “physical, mental and emotional” battle when his team tours the sub-continent for eight Tests, including four against India, as part of the World Test Championship.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Australia’s only away Tests in the inaugural WTC cycle came during the Ashes in England with tours of South Africa and Bangladesh getting cancelled in the wake of the unprecedented health crisis.

They are scheduled to play 4 games in India, 2 in Pakistan and 2 in Sri Lanka.

“I’ve had a look at the Future Tours Programme and it’s pretty hectic, so there’s plenty to look forward to, obviously including the Ashes and then tours to the subcontinent which, particularly in Test cricket, they challenge you physically, mentally and emotionally,” Smith told cricket.com.au.

Among the current Australian batsmen, only Smith and David Warner have scored a hundred in Asia. (PTI)