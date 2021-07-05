Assam Opp chalks out series of protests against price rise of essentials

GUWAHATI, July 5 : Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has chalked out a series of programmes to protest against the spiraling price rise of petrol, diesel and other essential commodities from July 7.

This was decided in a meeting between all district presidents, AICC general secretary in-charge Jitendra Singh Alwar and APCC president Ripun Bora along with MPs and senior leaders.

“All blocks within each district committee will organise protests from July 7 to 17 maintaining COVID protocols. The members will sit in the agitation for two hours and protest by taking out pots and pans with members of Mahila Congress, Youth Congress and other block level organizations,” an APCC statement said.

Cycle rallies will be organised in the cities and towns under district Congress committees (DCC) to be participated by elected party representatives of municipal corporation and office bearers of DCC.

Protests will be carried out with placards of slogans against the price rise of essential items.

“On July 17, a protest rally will be launched in Guwahati centrally to be attended by APCC president, CLP leader, MPs, MLAs, senior leaders, office bearers and members of the party,” the statement said.

“A signature campaign in petrol pumps under district Congress committees will be another form of protest and awareness programme against price rise of petrol and diesel,” it said.

As it is, the price of petrol in the city and other towns of the state is threatening to breach the Rs 100-mark.