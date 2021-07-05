NE Christian forum condoles Fr Swamy’s demise

GUWAHATI, July 5 : The United Christian Forum of North East India (UCFNEI) has condoled the demise of Jesuit priest and tribal rights activist, Father Stan Swamy, who breathed his last in a hospital in Mumbai on Monday.

Swamy, 84, was arrested under an anti-terror law in the Elgar Parishad case last year.

According to a report. his lawyers had moved the Bombay High Court on Monday morning, seeking an urgent hearing on his medical bail plea, after his health deteriorated on Sunday and he was put on ventilator support.

“The United Christian Forum of North East India, leaders along with the entire Christian community of North East India wish to express its deep pain and anguish at the sad demise of Father Stan Swamy. He was falsely implicated, imprisoned and made to suffer because of his mission and work among the Adivasis, Dalits and other marginalised communities,” UCFNEI spokesperson, Allen Brooks said in a statement.

“As we express our deepest condolences to the family members, friends, lawyers, well-wishers and all those who stood by Fr. Stan and prayed for him during this moment of trial and suffering, we also pledge to recommit ourselves to take forward his legacy and to work for peace, justice and reconciliation,” Brooks stated.