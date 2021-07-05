FIR filed against illegal coal transport in SGH

TURA, July 5: An FIR has been filed with the Officer in-charge of the Baghmara Police Station against the alleged illegal transportation of coal from Nongalbibra to Bangladesh during the night curfew imposed in the district by the District Administration.

According to the complaint, the illegal transportation of coal from Nongalbibra to the neighbouring country is being done via the Gasuapara Exit point in the same district.

The FIR was filed on Monday by the President of the Mindikgre regional unit of the GSU, Greneth M Sangma in which he pointed out that the lockdown order issued in view of Covid-19 permitted only vehicles transporting essential commodities and all such movement and activities like international trade including transport of coal were to be suspended accept with prior permission from the concerned authority.

“Shockingly however, we have been witnessing that despite the above mentioned order a large number of trucks have been transporting coal to neighbouring Bangladesh every day,” Greneth claimed.

Greneth added that besides violating the prohibitory order, coal transport itself is illegal as there is no order or permission which allows the transportation of the mineral from Nongalbibra to Bangladesh. Pointing out that the common people are strictly following the Covid-19 protocols with the police acting against those who violate the protocol as well as the prohibitory orders issued in the district, Greneth urged the department to also do their duties and stop the illegal coal transport.