Guv writes to Shah, seeks justice for Garo youths

SHILLONG, July 4: Governor Satya Pal Malik has written to Union Home Minister, Amit Shah seeking justice for two Garo youths from Nagaland – Rosy Sangma and her nephew Samuel — who died under mysterious circumstances in Gurugram last month.

“The Governor of Meghalaya has taken cognizance of media reports and outrage over the unnatural deaths of both the individuals and has taken note of the petition addressed to him on the matter,” a statement from Raj Bhavan said on Sunday.

“The Governor is already taking up the matter with the Union Home Minister through a letter,” the statement said.

The Governor, who is travelling to New Delhi on Sunday, would take up the matter with the authorities concerned for a free, fair, and expeditious investigation into the matter to ensure justice for the deceased, the statement added.