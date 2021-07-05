Seven more fall to COVID-19

SHILLONG, July 4: Seven more patients died of COVID-19 on Sunday while 489 fresh cases were detected in the state in the past 24 hours.

Five deaths were reported from East Khasi Hills while one death each was reported from West Jaintia Hills and Ri Bhoi. The total number of deaths from the viral infection stands at 862.

262 fresh cases were reported in East Khasi Hills, 71 in West Jaintia Hills, 57 in West Garo Hills, 44 in Ri Bhoi, 13 in West Khasi Hills, 12 in South Garo Hills, nine in East Jaintia Hills, seven in South West Garo Hills, five in North Garo Hills and four in East Garo Hills.

The active tally now stands at 4,434. With 632 recoveries, the number of patients who has recovered from the viral infection has gone up to 46,228.