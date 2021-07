TURA, July 5: The Rishipara Community Development Society (RCDS) was formed in a meeting held recently at its locality community hall.

During the meeting, Sameet Rishi was elected as President, Nukul Rishi and Rabindro Rishi as vice presidents, Merisoon Rishi (Anukul) as General Secretary, Prasanta Rishi and Sagar Hajong as joint secretaries and Dilu Rishi as Treasurer besides 11 other executive members.