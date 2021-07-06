Assam CM asks forest dept to deploy drones to monitor forest cover, resources

GUWAHATI, July 6: Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma today directed the Forest Department to use drones as much as possible to keep a tab on the forest cover and forest resources of the state.

Reviewing the performance of the Environment and Forest Department today, the CM asked the forest officers to identify illegal extraction of forest resources and encroachment of forest land prompt through extensive monitoring using drones.

He asked the officials to conduct regular monitoring of forests by drones and procure required number of drones to intensify monitoring as it was high time for the state forest department to restore its public image by remaining focused on preserving the precious forest cover and protecting wildlife through concerted efforts.

He directed to undertake immediate steps for reforms in the department to make it more agile and effective in implementing initiatives for preservation of forests and wildlife protection. He underscored the importance of regular transfer and posting of officers. He directed the department to immediately form a committee to undertake reshuffle of the forest officers starting from Ranger to DFO.

Further to augment revenue generation, the Chief Minister asked the department to provide hassle-free passage to vehicles carrying forest items from other states which are transported following due official procedure. He also directed to take strict measures to realize forest royalty from the forest resources extracted within the state.