Assam CM inaugurates 200-bed ICU complex in GMCH

GUWAHATI, July 6: In what can be termed as adding more teeth to the state’s medical infrastructure to make health care facilities more accessible, affordable and advanced, Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma today dedicated the newly-constructed 200-bed ICU complex at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital here.

The ICU with the 200 beds, four dialysis beds, 80000 litre liquid medical oxygen tank and fire detection and prevention system have been created involving an expenditure of Rs. 20 crore. Chief Minister Dr. Sarma in the same programme presented appointment letters to 896 GNMs under National Health Mission (NHM).

Dr. Sarma said it was a very significant day as the addition of 200 more ICU beds to the health infrastructure of Guwahati Medical College and Hospital would go a long way in helping the hospital to serve the poor and underprivileged.

He said that before the first wave COVID 19 pandemic hit the state, Guwahati had only 67 ICU beds. However, within a span of little more than one year, now the city has altogether 591 ICU beds taking all the government health institutions here together.

Chief Minister also asked the Health Department to take steps for installation of Extracorporeal Oxygenation Machine (ECMO) in all the eight medical college and hospitals in the state. The Chief Minister also asked the Health Department to send two doctors and four nurses in all the hospitals across the state to render medical treatment to the patients even in the far-flung areas. He said that in name of COVID, the poor people in the interior areas should not be deprived of medical attention. Therefore, he, asked the Health Department to ensure posting of doctors and nurses immediately.

Chief Minister Dr. Sarma also asked the Mission Director National Health Mission Dr. Lakshmanan S. to tie up with NGOs and take steps for setting up Oxygen Concentrator Bank in each district of the state to help the post-covid patients in case of oxygen requirement. He said that initially the districts badly affected by COVID 19 will have oxygen concentrator banks.

Stating about the 80000 litre medical oxygen tank made operational in GMCH today, Dr. Sarma said that the facility will help the state in storing medical oxygen and use them in exigency which would render great relief to the patients.

Chief Minister on the occasion, felicitated Chief General Managers of State Bank of India and SIDBI and Executive Director IOCL, Guwahati who helped the State government in setting up the 200-bed ICU complex as a part of their corporate social responsibility programme.