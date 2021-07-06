Nine deaths raise toll to 871

Shillong, July 5: COVID-19 continues to take its toll on the state with nine more succumbing to the infection on Monday taking the death toll to 871.

Four deaths were reported from East Khasi Hills, two from West Jaintia Hills and one each from South West Garo Hills, South West Khasi Hills and West Garo Hills. The deceased included a five-month-old infant from Nongnah in South West Khasi Hills.

448 patients recovered from the viral infection while 377 fresh cases were detected in the last 24 hours. The active tally now stands at 4,454 while a total number of 46,676 patients have recovered so far.

134 new cases was reported in Ri Bhoi, 128 in East Khasi Hills, 37 in West Khasi Hills, 27 in West Garo Hills, 23 in West Jaintia Hills, 11 in East Jaintia Hills, seven in East Garo Hills, four in North Garo Hills and two each in South West Garo Hills, South Garo Hills and South West Khasi Hills.

The recoveries included 177 in East Khasi Hills, 69 in Ri Bhoi, 57 in West Garo Hills, 33 in West Jaintia Hills, 21 in East Garo Hills, 20 in South West Khasi Hills, 18 in South Garo Hills, 16 in West Khasi Hills, 14 in East Jaintia Hills, 13 in North Garo Hills and 10 in South West Garo Hills.

DGP tests positive

Meghalaya Director General of Police (DGP) R Chandranathan has tested positive for COVID-19.

Health Minister AL Hek said on Monday that his condition was stable and his health was being monitored.