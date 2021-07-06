No info on BJP’s RTI to MeECL: James

SHILLONG, July 5: Power Minister James Sangma on Monday denied having any knowledge about an RTI filed by the BJP on the Saubhagya Scheme.

“This RTI has not come to me but it may have gone to the MeECL. I am not aware of this,” he said.

Sangma was reacting to a statement by BJP president Ernest Mawrie that the party will sue Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited (MeECL) for not providing information on Saubhagya Scheme sought by the party under the RTI Act in November last year.

The Power Minister also slammed Congress spokesperson Zenith Sangma for demanding his removal from the Power portfolio to pave way for a free and fair inquiry into the alleged corruption charges in the MeECL.

Speaking to media persons here, Sangma advised the Congress legislator to be careful of the kind of words he uses despite being a leader.

James also criticised Zenith for casting aspersions on a retired judge who is heading the MeECL probe.

“The Opposition is bereft of ideas; they have nothing else to say other than making silly demands for removal of ministers. Despite all the talks of the Opposition trying to play a constructive role, they are doing exactly the opposite,” the Power Minister claimed.