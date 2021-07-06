JAC reiterates opposition to Umngot project

SHILLONG, July 5: The Umngot Hydro Electric Project has hit a major stumbling block after a conglomeration of pressure groups and traditional heads demanded scrapping of the project while asserting that they would not entertain any discussion on the issue.

Speaking to media persons after a meeting of the Joint Action Committee against Umngot Hydro Electric Project here on Monday, Jaintia Students’ Union general secretary Treibor R Suchen said they would meet the Chief Minister in this regard.

“This project should be scrapped and we will not entertain any discussion,” he added.

Earlier, the government has defended its plan to construct a dam over the Umngot, famed for being among the clearest rivers in the state, despite protests from more than a dozen villages.

The JAC had submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister last month but there has been no response so far, Suchen said.