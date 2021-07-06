SIT probes death of two Garos in Gurugram

NEW DELHI, July 5: Haryana government has entrusted the investigation into the recent mysterious deaths of two Garo persons at Gurugram to a Special Investigation Team (SIT), even as Delhi police has denied any foul play.

It is understood that the PMO took serious note of the mysterious deaths which resulted in the formation of SIT.

Hospital sources said that Rosy Sangma was admitted to the emergency ward and was later shifted to the ICU, where she consumed an ice-cream “of her own free will”. The hospital also claimed that Samuel was not assaulted in the hospital but admitted that only a “small scuffle” took place after he started video recording.

But questions are now being raised why specialist doctors were not called to treat Rosy if her condition was so serious. Secondly, questions are also being raised why nobody prevented consumption of ice-cream in the ICU when the patient’s condition was serious.

On Samuel’s alleged suicide and reported injury marks and swelling on his face and body, Delhi police insist that there was no sign of any foul play in Samuel’s case and prima facie, it appears, he died by suicide.

When contacted, Tura MP Agatha Sangma did not comment on the police version. “Let the high-level inquiry find out the truth. Law will take its own course after the investigation report is submitted,” she said.

Voices in support for a probe at the highest level into the mysterious deaths of two Garos, Rose Sangma, an air hostess and her nephew, Samuel Sangma, have been growing louder in Meghalaya and Nagaland.

Samuel and his aunt, Rose’s family, though originally Garos from Karbi Anglong in Assam, are currently based in Nagaland.

According to the case history, Samuel got his aunt admitted to a private hospital in Delhi but when her condition deteriorated on the morning of June 24, they shifted her to Alfaa Hospital in Sector 10 of Gurugram. Her condition began to improve, according to Samuel, she consumed ice-cream in the hospital ICU in the presence of doctors shortly after which her condition worsened leading to her death.

The death of the duo caused a public outcry after a video went viral capturing violent behaviour of the doctors and nurses at the private nursing home in Gurugram where the incident took place.

Samuel raised the issue on social media and made a video narrating the incident to mobilise support for justice. He had alleged that he was beaten up and thrown out of the hospital for circulating the video. To make things worse, within 24 hours of Rosy’s death, Samuel’s body was found hanging in the hotel room.

The matter was taken up by important political leaders from all sides. Apart from Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, Governor Satya Pal Malik, former chief minister Mukul Sangma and sitting MP Agatha Sangma moved the Centre on the matter.