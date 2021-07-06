Amit Shah to arrive in state on July 17

NEW DELHI, July 5: Union Home Minister, Amit Shah is likely to be in Shillong on July 17 but there was no firm word whether or not he would be willing to discuss the controversial ILP issue.

According to sources, Shah is scheduled to inaugurate an oxygen plant in the city. He will also be meeting with the state cabinet to discuss burning issues like Assam-Meghalaya interstate boundary.

Civil society members and pressure groups in Meghalaya are hopeful that they would be able to push for the implementation of ILP in the state, but the mind of the Home Minister is not known.

On one occasion, during his visit to Shillong, Shah disposed of the pressure groups by merely accepting memoranda but without affording the groups any scope for discussion.

Sources said detailed itinerary of the Home Minister’s visit is yet to be finalised.