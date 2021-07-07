Covid 1st dose vaccination touches 1,31,780, 2nd dose 18,607 in WGH

TURA, July 7: West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner Ram Singh on Wednesday urged employees of all government and private offices in the district to vaccinate themselves to ensure their own safety as well as the general public.

Addressing the District Task Force Immunization (DTFI) meeting held with all heads of departments in the presence of President of the Nokma Council, S G Momin, members of various organisations and others at the DRDA Conference Hall in Tura, Ram Singh, directed them to ensure that their subordinate staff are vaccinated and also to motivate the beneficiaries under their respective departments.

Singh also warned that as per the order issued by the government those who are not willing to vaccinate themselves should submit RT-PCR Test report every ten (10) days to their respective Controlling Authority as safety measure. Ram Singh also sought the support and cooperation of the President of the Nokma Council to motivate the nokmas for vaccination in their respective villages.

Meanwhile during the meeting, the District Immunisation Officer, Tura Dr. Ivonne M Sangma while presenting the Covid-19 vaccination status in the district, informed that the vaccination drive is going on and is being given in all the hospitals, CHCs, PHCs, special session sites in the district. She also informed that a total number of 1, 31,780 persons have been vaccinated with 1st Dose and 18, 607 with 2nd Dose in the district. Out of these, about 62, 433 persons vaccinated with 1st Dose belong to the 18 plus category while 56, 781 persons belong to 45 plus category, she added.

According to Sangma, 4,579 health care workers have been vaccinated with 1st dose and 3, 616 with 2nd dose while 7, 987 front line workers have been vaccinated with 1st dose and 4,455 with 2nd dose.

Further, according to the presentation a total of 449 children between 0 to 14 years have been affected with the disease in the 2nd wave with 73 active cases while 375 have recovered while one died in the district.