Moderate quake hits Assam, Meghalaya, Bengal

GUWAHATI, July 7: An earthquake measuring 5.2 on the Richter scale was reported in western Assam, neighbouring Meghalaya and North Bengal on Wednesday, officials said.

According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the tremors were felt in Goalpara in western Assam at 8.46 a.m. They occurred at a depth of 14 km from the surface, and were also felt in neighbouring Bangladesh.

As per the disaster management officials in Guwahati, so far there are no reports of any injury to anyone or damage to the properties and other assets.

People in the Goalpara and Garo Hills districts of northeastern Meghalaya ran out of their homes in panic.

Successive earthquakes in the mountainous northeastern states, especially in Assam, Mizoram and Manipur, have made the authorities worry.

A powerful 6.4 magnitude quake had shaken several districts of Assam and adjoining northeastern states and Bhutan on April 28 causing damages to many buildings, roads and other properties.

Seismologists consider the mountainous northeastern region as the sixth most earthquake-prone belt in the world. In 1950, an earthquake measuring 8.7 on the Richter scale had altered the course of the mighty Brahmaputra river, which passes by the Guwahati city.

IANS