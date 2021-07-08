Agatha urged to look into overhauling of education institutes, others

TURA, July 8: The Garo Graduates’ Union (GGU) on Thursday sought the overhauling of various educational institutions and colleges besides other service providers in the region and urged Tura MP, Agatha K Sangma to take immediate necessary steps with regard to the matter.

Submitting the memorandum during a meeting held between the Tura MP and various organizations from Tura Town, the GGU highlighted various issues related to the North Eastern Hill University, Tura Campus, College of Teachers’ Education, College of Community Science, Tura Public School, Kendriya Vidyalaya, RVTI Tura, Polytechnic Institute Tura, Post offices of Garo Hills, Passport Office Tura, MSME Office, Doordarshan Kendra etc.

In its memorandum, the GGU pointed out that important subjects are yet to be introduced in NEHU Tura Campus while also highlighting the limited intake capacity of the students at the university which is not sufficient to accommodate the growing student population of Garo Hills. The necessity to establish a full-fledged Central University in Tura was also highlighted by the Union.

The union also raised the issue of insufficient Graduate level colleges and Post Graduate level colleges in and around Tura to accommodate the student communities of the region and urged upon the MP Tura to look into the matter. With regards to the College of Teachers Education (CTE), the necessity for fulfilment of NCTE norms, especially during appointment of teachers and the Principal was raised by the union.

Concern was also raised over the functioning of the Tura Public School, the sole ICSE School in Garo Hills, which has been running without a full-fledged Principal despite a post lying vacant. The need for the introduction of a higher secondary section at the school was also raised while at the same time demanding the opening of labs for physical sciences, life sciences etc.

Bringing to mind the policy of the government to establish at least one Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in each district, the union said that West Garo Hills does not even have a single one and urged Agatha to look into the matter.

Other issues raised by the union included the improvement of the infrastructures of post offices and sub-post offices in Garo Hills, delay to create Territorial Councils for District Councils besides others.