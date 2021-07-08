Akhil slams Himanta remark on role of MLAs

GUWAHATI, July 8: Sibsagar MLA and Raijor Dal president Akhil Gogoi on Thursday lambasted the chief minister’s recent remark on the role of MLAs “being confined to only framing laws”, saying that such a statement was “misleading and undemocratic”.

Addressing a media conference from his party’s platform here for the first time since his release from confinement, Akhil further termed the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government’s move to “create guardian ministers and depute them across the districts of the state as illegal and high handed.”

The chief minister had, while addressing a public programme at Sorbhog in Barpeta district on Tuesday, said “guardian ministers would be taking care of implementation of projects in constituencies while the “MLAs’ role is to attend the Assembly and make laws”.

Akhil pointed out that the “Constitution states that the work of MLAs is not just confined to legislative matters, but they have four prescribed powers in legislative, financial, executive and electoral matters”

“The roles and responsibilities of an MLA are clearly stated in the Seventh Schedule and Article 246 of the Indian Constitution. So I would urge the chief minister to go through the Constitution,” he said.

The Sarma-led government had in May introduced the concept of “guardian ministers” who have been given the responsibility of two to three districts to take stock of welfare schemes, implementation of infrastructure projects, etc.

“But which Section or Clause of the Indian Constitution allows the creation of a guardian minister? Such a move is against law and democracy and the chief minister owes an explanation for it,” Akhil asserted.

“The chief minister should tender a public apology for his statement which disrespects the MLAs and their roles and responsibilities as defined by the Constitution,” he said.