Border row: HSPDP for consultative body

SHILLONG, July 7: The Hill State People’s Democratic Party (HSPDP) has suggested the state government to constitute a consultative committee towards resolving the state’s border dispute with Assam.

HSPDP president, KP Pangniang on Wednesday submitted a letter to Chief Secretary, MS Rao with the suggestions.

Pangniang said the committee should be tasked to compile a comprehensive report with all important information about the 12 disputed areas. “It (committee) can also give suggestions to the government based on its findings in a time-bound manner,” he suggested.

He believed that give-and-take policy is the best way forward and it should be adopted by both states to resolve the dispute. He said talks between them at Chief Minister’s level could not be held due to the Covid-19 situation.

Recently, Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma had discussed the issue with his Assam counterpart, Himanta Biswa Sarma, at an unofficial dinner meeting.

Meanwhile, the HSPDP has sought an update on the amendment to the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. “Our party had, in 2019, submitted a letter to the state government demanding that the Union government amend para 12 A (B) of Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. We had requested that the word ‘Governor’ should replace the word ‘President’,” Pangniang said.