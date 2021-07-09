Assam launches drives to stop flow of illicit liquor from Arunachal

Guwahati, July 9: With the objective to curb inflow of illicit liquor from Arunachal Pradesh into Biswanath and North Lakhimpur districts, Principal Secretary, Excise, Government of Assam, Rajesh Prasad, today issued strict instructions to officials of excise department of both the districts to keep a strict vigil in border areas.

Prasad today held a detailed review meeting of the excise department of both the districts at Biswanath Chariali Circuit House.

Prasad said that inflow of illicit liqour from Arunachal Pradesh was not only costing the exchequer, but also posing a serious threat to the health of the consumers. He said that if found, consignments of illegal liqour should be immediately seized by the department. He also asked the officials of the department to increase patrolling throughout the districts and keep a strict eye on movement of goods vehicles.

Besides, he also asked the excise department to strictly implement the orders of Biswanath’s Guardian Minister Pijush Hazarika and destroy all illegal liqour hubs within three days.