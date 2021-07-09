Boundary dispute: Call to bring all stakeholders on board

SHILLONG, July 8: The boundary row between Meghalaya and Assam has taken centre stage yet again after Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said he was keen on solving the vexed issue through a give-and-take policy.

While the Opposition Congress is apprehensive about such a strategy in the current scenario, most of the MDA allies and pressure groups said consultation with all stakeholders was a prerequisite for discussions on the matter.

“I cannot say about the give-and-take policy as we will know the details only during the process of negotiation. The government’s stand is that the dispute should be resolved and the process of negotiation should take into consideration the interest of the people and the state,” Home Minister Lahkmen Rymbui told The Shillong Times on Thursday.

He said the time has come for the boundary dispute to be settled. “While we claim these (disputed) areas belong to us, differences may arise during negotiations. You have to have an open mind for a long-standing settlement,” he added.

He, however, said he has no information about any formal talks in the pipeline.

The Hill State People’s Democratic Party, a constituent of the MDA, had submitted a memorandum to the state government to hold a consultative meeting on the issue.

Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) chief, Titosstarwell Chyne said: “It is a long-pending issue and not easy for us to say we will come to any conclusion. There should be constructive discussion before we come to any conclusion.”

Referring to the give-and-take idea of the Assam Chief Minister, Chyne said, “It is a good idea. I would also prefer the same approach but before making any decision we have to sit with all the documents so that we do not have to compromise on our stand.”

He said it is a fact that Assam has been encroaching not only in the areas of differences but also in other areas that do not have any difference at all. These also need to be looked into and settled, he added.

On the other hand, Congress said the expanding habitations along the interstate border is an attempt to derail a similar give-and-take policy agreed upon in 2001 between Assam and Meghalaya.

“It is the responsibility of both the state governments to ensure that the status quo along the interstate border is maintained before we come to the negotiation table,” said Umroi legislator George B. Lyngdoh, who has been very vocal on the interstate border issue.

The situation when former chief ministers of Assam and Meghalaya, Prafulla Kumar Mahanta and EK Mawlong had mooted the give-and-take policy was a lot different than what it is now, the Umroi MLA said.

“In the past two decades, there seems to have been a sinister design to ensure more habitations come up along the interstate border from the Assam side. This is an attempt to derail the give-and-take policy agreed upon two decades ago,” he alleged.

He said the settlement of the boundary issue would have been smoother had a status quo been maintained since 2000-2001.

“They should revisit those areas and review that give-and-take policy agreement,” he added.

The two states have 12 areas of disputes between them — Upper Tarabari, Gizang Reserve Forest, Hahim, Langpih, Borduar, Boklapara, Nongwah-Mawtamur, Khanapara-Pillangkata, Desdemoreah, Block I and Block II, Khanduli-Psiar and Ratacherra.

The last CM-level meeting between the two states took place in 2017-18 when Mukul Sangma and Sarbananda Sonowal were in charge in Meghalaya and Assam respectively.

In June, Sarma said he was keen on settling all conflicts with the neighbouring states.

“I believe that any conflict between the neighbouring states can be solved with a give-and-take approach. Our efforts would be to work out solutions and end conflicts with our neighbouring states,” he had said.

The central government wants the Northeastern states to resolve their boundary disputes by next year.