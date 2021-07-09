532 fresh cases, four deaths in state

SHILLONG, July 8: Meghalaya registered an increase in fresh cases of COVID-19 with 532 being detected on Thursday, even as four more deaths occurred in the state.

The total active cases stands at 4,391 while the number of recoveries has gone up to 47,963 with 366 patients declared cured/recovered from the viral infection in the past 24 hour.

One death each was reported from East Khasi Hills, West Jaintia Hills, East Jaintia Hills and Ri Bhoi. The number of deaths now stands at 890.

178 fresh cases were reported in Ri Bhoi, 136 in East Khasi Hills, 62 in West Khasi Hills, 52 in West Garo Hills, 37 in West Jaintia Hills, 16 in South Garo Hills, 14 each in East Jaintia Hills and South West Khasi Hills, 11 in East Garo Hills and six each in North Garo Hills and South West Garo Hills.