Govt averts another spell of power cuts

SHILLONG, July 8: Citizens of the state have been spared from yet another spell of load-shedding with the state government likely to clear the power dues amounting to around Rs 44 crore to the Central Transmission Utility of India Limited on Friday.

The CTU had issued a notice for regulation of power to Meghalaya Energy Corporation Ltd (MeECL) over nonpayment of outstanding dues towards transmission charges.

CTU had called out the MeECL for failing to clear the dues amounting to Rs 43.78 crore out of which Rs 29.83 crore is outstanding for over 45 days while dues of Rs 11.77 crore has crossed 90 days. The MeECL was asked to clear the dues by July 3 failing which the central firm had warned of regulating 50 MW of power from 00:00 hrs of June 9.

When contacted, a MeECL official said the company will not regulate power as their dues would be cleared.

An official from Power Grid Corporation of India Limited also confirmed that there will be no power cuts as the state government is likely to clear some of the dues on Friday.