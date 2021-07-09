BJP for, UDP against CBI probe

We trust the central agency: Mawrie

SHILLONG, July 8: The pressure is mounting on the state government to order a CBI probe into the Rs 149-crore alleged scam in the implementation of Saubhagya scheme.

After various pressure groups, the BJP, which is a constituent of the state’s coalition government, has now raised the demand.

“It is high time that there is a CBI inquiry into the matter as the funds for the scheme were sanctioned by the Centre,” Mawrie said, adding that he trusts only the CBI.

BJP state president, Ernest Mawrie, who has always been vitriolic in his attack of the government on the issue of corruption and illegalities, said the party had raised the issue of corruption in the implementation of the scheme from the beginning.

He said the BJP had some time back filed an RTI application pertaining to the scheme as the Union Power Minister had sought information on its implementation from the party’s state unit.

Mawrie highlighted how the Power department cancelled tender and then refloated it within three days with enhanced rates. He felt the scam would not be of less than Rs 200 crore. He claimed the document leaked to the media was genuine.

There have been demands for the removal of Power Minister, James Sangma but Mawrie said it is up to Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma to decide.

On Wednesday, pressure groups including Hynniewtrep Youth Council, Khasi Students’ Union, Federation of Khasi Jaintia and Garo People, Hynniewtrep National Youth Front and Ri Bhoi Youth Federation had demanded a CBI probe into the alleged scam. They said the people of the state need to know the truth.

Meanwhile, Mawrie said the BJP has not yet received a reply from the government on the different schemes of the Power department. He warned that the party will sue MeECL if the reply does not come at all.

Probe agency a caged parrot, Paul asserts

SHILLONG, July 8: Asserting that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) was a “caged parrot”, the United Democratic Party (UDP) on Thursday gave its stamp of approval to the three-member inquiry panel headed by retired judge of Allahabad High Court, Ifaqat Ali Khan to probe into the allegations of irregularities in the MeECL, while demanding that the probe panel should complete its task within the stipulated period of three months.

UDP working president, Paul Lyngdoh categorically told The Shillong Times that the party was not in favour of a CBI probe. “We have witnessed how the CBI has been misused to inquire against political rivals and influenced to help allies of the government,” Lyngdoh said.

Terming the central probe agency as a “caged parrot” of the government, Lyngdoh said, “A caged parrot will only sing the tune of the people who own it. We cannot expect a free and fair inquiry just because the CBI is investigating a case. We must understand that the CBI is not a band of angels.”

Speaking about the three-member inquiry panel, the UDP leader said, “Our only concern is that the inquiry panel should complete its task within the given time frame.”

Lyngdoh also made it clear that the inquiry panel should submit its recommendations to the government and follow-up action should be taken based on the findings of the panel.

“The report should be made public not later than 2021,” he added.

On the demand for James Sangma’ removal from the Power department and the party’s assertion that Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma should take a call on the same, Lyngdoh said there may be varied interpretations of the statement. “The chief minister is not an emperor; he is the first among equals. The statement is based on inputs from partners since we have a CM and not an emperor in Meghalaya,” he added.