Meghalaya to soon apply for B.Ed college in Jowai

SHILLONG, July 8: Meghalaya Government will soon apply for establishment of Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) College in Jowai.

Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui, who recently met the secretary of National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) in New Delhi, told reporters on Thursday that the NCTE portal will soon open up, during which Meghalaya and others states will be given the opportunity to apply for the B.Ed college.

The education minister also informed that the NCTE has made it clear that only integrated colleges will be allowed to offer B.Ed courses and not standalone colleges. “And that is why we have subsumed the B.Ed college under the Kiang Nangbah Government College, Jowai,” he said.

Expressing confidence that they would soon start the B.Ed college, Rymbui said that due to the change in rules and regulations and with the introduction of NEP 2020, there has been a delay. “In the meeting, the Secretary of NCTE informed us that any time during next week they will open the online application for new college so that anybody from India can apply,” Rymbui said.