Now Kerala reports Zika virus cases too

Thiruvananthapuram, July 8 : Even as the Covid pandemic continue to rage in Kerala, state Health Minister Veena George on Thursday said Zika virus cases have been detected in the state.

“This is the first time that Zika virus has been reported in Kerala… a 24-year-old pregnant woman reported at a hospital in the state capital district with fever, headache and rashes last month. The first results showed a mild positive sign of Zika virus and later from 19 samples tested, 13 also showed Zika positive. All the samples have now been sent to NIV Pune,” she said.

“The Health Department and the district authorities are seized of the issue and have taken measures by collecting samples of the Aedes species mosquitoes, which transmits it to people through its bite. All the districts have been alerted about this and measures have started,” George added.

Zika virus can create complications for pregnant women.(IANS)