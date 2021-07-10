Solution won’t be simple: Conrad on interstate boundary dispute

Shillong, July 9: Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma on Friday said resolving the state’s border dispute with Assam is not going to be easy since the issue is complex and as such, protracted.

“The proposed official meeting to discuss the issue will be held soon. We are moving forward in a positive way to find an acceptable solution. However, the solution is not going to be simple since the issue has remained unresolved for 50 years now,” Sangma told reporters.

He said the meeting held between Health Minister, AL Hek and Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma must not be construed as “border talks”.

Stating that it was a casual meeting since both are from the BJP, he said the formal talks on the interstate boundary will take place only with the involvement of entire machinery of both states. He then went on to add that discussions are taking place at different levels but refused to share the details.

“I cannot divulge the context of the discussions which are going on between me and the Assam Chief Minister and also with the Centre,” Sangma said.

He said the amount of time he spent over the last two-three weeks in the discussions has helped him understand the complexities relating to the boundary. He said it will not be proper for him to talk about the works being done to find an amicable solution.

Asked if he foresees solution before August 15 next year, the CM said the Home Ministry wants the inter-state disputes of all states to be resolved before the country’s 75th independence celebrations.“I feel this is a very fair desire of the Home Ministry and the Home Minister (Amit Shah). There is hope with the new leadership taking over in Assam and the kind of political environment we have in the Northeast,” Sangma said.

He said the state government wants to take the discussion forward by taking all stakeholders into confidence.

“It will not be possible to meet everybody but we will try to make sure that everyone’s voice is heard,” Sangma said.

He refused to share the details of the “give and take” policy. “Let us do some more homework. Whatever we say at the moment will affect the proposed formal talks,” he said, making it clear the state government will not just agree to anything and everything that the Assam government may propose.