State spends Rs 639 cr in fight against COVID

SHILLONG, July 9: The Meghalaya government has so far spent around Rs 639 crore in the fight against COVID-19 since it struck the state last year.

The government had last year spent Rs 399 crore from March-September to meet various requirements in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking to media persons here on Friday, Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma said the medical department including the National Health Mission and Directorate of Health Services has spent about Rs 240 crore during the second wave this year.

The Chief Minister said the expenditure has been made mostly on equipment ranging from prefab infrastructure, oxygen cylinders and concentrators besides salaries, expenditure on Corona Care Centres and for lab and surveillance.

Last year, many had questioned the government’s claim of having spent almost Rs 400 crore as the other Northeastern states with more cases than Meghalaya had spent less than Rs 100 crore.

Sangma said the government cannot force people to get vaccinated but can sensitise them. “Out of 749 people who died, 691 had not taken even a single dose of vaccine which indicates that the vaccination is absolutely necessary,” he said.

He said about 80% of the health workers in the state have been vaccinating and criticised some MLAs for not promoting the vaccination drive.

Without taking any names, he said the MLAs have a responsibility to see that the people are protected and urged them to act responsibly and not to create confusion.

“Please don’t say anything that will discourage the people from vaccinating,” he said, adding that the fatality rate in the state is quite high although the number of deaths has gone down. At one point in time, 20-25 people were dying every day, he added.

The two cryogenic oxygen plants in Jengjal and Shillong are in an advanced stage of completion and should be functional in two weeks’ time, the Chief Minister said.

POSITIVITY RATE (%)

NORTH GARO HILLS 36.43

RI BHOI 31.60

EAST KHASI HILLS 18.33

SOUTH GARO HILLS 16.15

WEST JAINTIA HILLS 13.30

EAST GARO HILLS 12.20

EAST JAINTIA HILLS 9.78

SOUTH WEST KHASI HILLS 8.53

WEST KHASI HILLS 7.34

WEST GARO HILLS 7.15

SOUTH WEST GARO HILLS 4.60

(For week dated July 2-8, 2021)