Nine more succumb to COVID-19

SHILLONG, July 9: Nine more patients died of COVID-19 infection in the state taking the death toll to 899 while 426 fresh cases took the active tally to 4,391. With 417 recoveries, the number of people cured/discharged has risen to 48,380.

Five deaths were reported in East Khasi Hills, two in West Garo Hills and one each in West Jaintia Hills and West Khasi Hills.

129 fresh cases were reported in East Khasi Hills, 87 in Ri Bhoi, 73 in West Garo Hills, 39 in West Jaintia Hills, 19 in West Khasi Hills, 18 in East Garo Hills, 16 in North Garo Hills, 15 in East Jaintia Hills, 14 in South West Khasi Hills and eight each in South Garo Hills and South West Garo Hills.