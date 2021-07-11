Don’t be hasty on graft: NPP to Cong

SHILLONG, July 10: National People’s Party (NPP) spokesperson and government chief whip, Marcuise N Marak, has urged the Congress and all stakeholders to wait for the reports of inquiries into alleged corruption in the Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited (MeECL) and foodgrain “scam” and not jump the gun.

“Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma, has already ordered separate inquiries into the issues. So, let’s wait for the inquiry reports to come,” Marak said on Saturday.

Stating that accusations do not necessarily carry substance, he said the Congress is painting everything with the same brush to be in relevance and keep its political issues alive.

The NPP spokesman dismissed conspiracy theory, claiming that the government is transparent and accommodative.

Asked if the various allegations raised against the government will affect the NPP’s 2023 poll prospects, Marak said, “Let’s see if it affects us or not. It is for the people to decide alone.”

Reacting to the recent statement of Opposition leader, Mukul Sangma, that the government is not doing anything to tame insurgency, the NPP spokesman asserted, “Militancy is gone. There is zero militancy and the chapter is (Contd on P-4)

Don’t be hasty…

(Contd from P-3) closed. The Congress says it just for the sake of saying as it is in the Opposition.”

On the recovery of a huge cache of arms in East Garo Hills, Marak said those were held by the GNLA and kept hidden.

Commenting on the growing demand for the ouster of Power Minister James Sangma, Marak said, “It is the CM’s prerogative. Let’s wait and watch what he decides.”