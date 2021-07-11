Plaint against NGO members

NONGSTOIN, July 10: An FIR has been registered against five members of Hynniewtrep People Federation (HPF), an NGO from Mawshynrut, after they reportedly harassed and demanded money from the locals in Seinduli village, West Khasi Hills, on Saturday night.

The FIR was registered after the headman of Seinduli village, Pingland Lyngkhoi, lodged a complaint in this regard.

Official police sources said that the members, identified as Tyngshain John Lyngkhoi, Khrawbor Iawphniaw, Lobias Lawa, Donborlang Nongphud and Amanuwel Nongrum, did not only visit the village without the knowledge of the village elders but also reportedly entered into the house of some locals, demanding money from them and harassing them.