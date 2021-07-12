BJP seeks MDA meet on Saubhagya irregularities

SHILLONG, July 11: BJP national vice president and Meghalaya in-charge, Dr M Chuba Ao has requested Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma to convene a meeting of all constituents of Meghalaya Democratic Alliance to discuss the demand for a CBI probe into the Saubhagya Scheme.

“I request the CM to immediately call a meeting of all our alliance partners on the issue as it is the right platform to discuss,” Dr Ao told The Shillong Times.

Pointing out that the CM had initiated an independent inquiry, which will be headed by a former Judge of Allahabad High Court, the BJP leader said, “The government is not run by Conrad Sangma alone but the alliance and there is a platform to discuss”.

“Criticizing each other may not solve the problem. A meeting should be called for a serious discussion to find a solution,” he said.

The state BJP, as well as several pressure groups, had earlier demanded a CBI probe into the Rs 149-crore alleged scam. The funds for the scheme were sanctioned by the Centre.

On the allegation that the state BJP is being neglected by the coalition leaders although party biggie

and Health Minister, AL Hek is attending all meetings of the coalition, Dr Ao said the BJP organization has to be corrected first and the party should have a team of spokespersons, each assigned for specific duties.

He reasoned that an individual will not be able to handle everything. The party should discuss to come to a consensus and move in one direction together, he said.