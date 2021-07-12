Several buildings made barrier-free

SHILLONG, July 11: A majority of the projects under the Sugamya Bharat Abhiyan Accessible India Campaign (Sugamya Bharat Abhiyan) in first phase has been completed while the work for the projects in second phase has just started, a senior government official said on Sunday.

The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment had sanctioned 25 projects to the state’s PWD (Building) department under the campaign to make government buildings accessible to Persons with Disabilities (PwDs).

The official said Rs 18 crore was sanctioned for 13 projects in first phase while another Rs 15 crore was sanctioned for 12 projects in second phase. The designing was done according to the recommendations of the Bethany Society since it carried out the survey. The work in first phase had started in 2018.

The official said the department has completed the work at Meghalaya High Court building at an estimated cost of Rs 2.50 crore, Pine Mount School at Rs 2.50 crore, DIET building at Sohra at Rs 20.2 lakh, SDO (Civil) Mairang office building at Rs 48 lakh and South West Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner’s office in Mawkyrwat at Rs 1.31 crore.

On the creation of a barrier-free environment at government buildings, the official said the work was done at the Main Secretariat building at an estimated cost of Rs 78.24 lakh, Yojana Bhavan building at Rs 68.22 lakh and Additional Secretariat building at Rs 2.70 crore.

The other projects were at Government Boys’ Higher Secondary School, offices of Deputy Commissioner and District Social Welfare at Nongstoin, Circuit House at Nongstoin and Circuit House at Mawkyrwat.

The government buildings to be covered under this programme in second phase include State Central Library, Government Girls Higher Secondary School, offices of East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner, Chief Engineer, PWD (Roads); Third Secretariat, DTO building, Shillong, MPSC, MCCL, MBoSE and Commissioner of Transport at Sawlad.

The official said some of the facilities created for the PwDs in various government buildings include a platform ramp, prominent visible signage in signs, accessible entrance and exit, reserved parking, presence of toilets, drinking water and availability of special services in tactile and Braille too.

The Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities in the Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with various state governments to support spreading awareness on accessibility and help create accessible buildings, accessible transport, accessible websites, etc.

As per the MoU, a ramp shall have a surface that is non-slip and if its length is 3,500 mm, the minimum width shall be 1,500 mm. The provision of non-slip surfaces on ramps greatly assists the challenged persons with semi ambulatory and ambulatory disabilities. Non-slip surfaces are provided by many finishes and materials. The surfaces of the concrete ramps can be made skid-free by grooving the surface or by finishing with an indenting roller.

Braille and tactile sign shall be installed on adjacent wall or door of government offices and to indicate whether the toilet is for male, female or unisex.

If a floor plan for the use of public is provided, Braille and tactile floor plan showing the main entrance, public toilet and major common facilities shall be provided in a place in that building which is prominent to persons with visual impairment.

Tactile guide path shall be installed from a point of access at the lot boundary to the main entrance of the building and from the main entrance to lift zone, the nearest accessible toilet, public information/service counter, Braille and tactile floor plan and staircase.

The parking spaces reserved for persons with a disability shall be located in proximity and with an accessible route to the lobby with an accessible lift or entrance.