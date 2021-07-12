GHADC’s enhanced rates for traders not approved by Governor

TURA, July 12: Tura BJP MDC in the GHADC Bernard N Marak on Monday alleged that the recent announcement made by Council authorities enhancing the rates for obtaining professional certificates for contract works and TNT by non-tribal traders has not been approved by the Meghalaya Governor.

Bernard sought a clarification in this regard from the Executive Member of Taxation, GHADC and MDC Grahambell A Sangma re-iterating that that the unapproved rates have been imposed on the business community without any constitutional sanction.

“The previous Executive Committee had passed the new rates but it was not approved by the Governor. It was in a state of ordinance which was valid for only 6 months. However, the rates of business license and contract’s professional certificate were hiked twofold, in some cases almost three times higher than the old rate,” Bernard said.

Bernard also urged all traders to wait for the clarification from the concerned Executive Member (EM) before paying the taxes in the new rates which he alleged has been imposed illegally.