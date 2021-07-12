HYC firm on demand for CBI probe into Saubhagya ‘scam’

Shillong, July 11: The Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC) has asserted that the state government should constitute a CBI inquiry into the alleged irregularities in the Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited (MeECL) since the three-member inquiry committee headed by retired judge of Allahabad High Court, Ifaqat Ali Khan would not be able to initiate legal action against anyone even if the probe unearths any scam.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, HYC general secretary, Roy Kupar Synrem said they had already petitioned Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma seeking constitution of a CBI probe into the implementation of the Saubhagya scheme.

“The constitution of the inquiry committee is only a delay tactic since the Chief Minister and the government is aware of the corruption in the implementation of the Saubhagya scheme. We urge the cabinet ministers, political parties and the MLAs supporting the NPP-led MDA Government to demand a CBI probe,” he said.

Synrem also said that said that the mandate of the inquiry committee was to submit its findings and recommendations to the state government. “But the questions remain whether any action would be taken based on the recommendations of the inquiry committee,” he said.

“There are possibilities that the government will not make the report of the inquiry committee public. The government can always say it is examining the report if it goes against their interest,” he added.

Alleging that the Power Minister was involved in the alleged misappropriation of Rs 149 crore in the implementation of the Saubhagya scheme, Synrem said, “Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma will always try to protect his elder brother (James Sangma). He will never ask the police to arrest the Power Minister even if his involvement in the misappropriation of funds is proved.”

The HYC general secretary further said that they have gone through the interim report and there are indications that the entire Cabinet may have been involved in misappropriating public money under the Saubhagya scheme.