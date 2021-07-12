Two deaths, 425 fresh cases in state

SHILLONG, July 11: Fresh cases marginally exceeded the number of recoveries in the state on Sunday while two COVID-19 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

425 fresh cases were detected in the state as against 421 recoveries.

One death each was reported from East Khasi Hills and West Jaintia Hills, taking the toll to 908. The active tally now stands at 4,365 while the number of recoveries has gone up to 49,307.

121 fresh cases was reported in West Garo Hills, 97 in East Khasi Hills, 71 in Ri Bhoi, 50 in West Jaintia Hills, 23 in East Garo Hills, 15 in West Khasi Hills, 12 in South West Khasi Hills, 11 in North Garo Hills, 10 in East Jaintia Hills, eight in South West Garo Hills and seven in South Garo Hills.